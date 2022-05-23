BOSSIER CITY, La. - The North Louisiana High School Fishing League hit the water for a final time this weekend, before the league championship next month.
The Red River South Marina was a busy place with high school anglers battling wind and heat on Saturday.
A total of 75 teams weighed in nearly 200 bass and the top nine teams all had at least 10 pounds.
The differential leading to victory was slim, only .26 pounds separated the second place team of Clay Murford and Seth Spano from Calvary from the winning team of Ethan Timmons and Blake Peters from Byrd.
Their winning weight was 12.31 pounds.
The overall team trophy went to Calvary.
The High School Fishing League Championship is next month on Toledo Bend.