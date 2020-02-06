BLANCHARD, La. - North Texas announced Thursday they signed Northwood wide receiver Detraveon Brown to their 2020 class of recruits.
Signed, sealed and delivered to Denton✍️Welcome to the #MeanGreen Family, WR Detraveon Brown (@d1brown_)! Time to make some big-time plays in Denton!#UNTamed20 | #GMG pic.twitter.com/gAZOzhshYo— North Texas Football (@MeanGreenFB) February 6, 2020
Brown issued a tweet earlier that day announcing his commitment.
Let’s Work #Committed @SethLittrell @LukeWalerius pic.twitter.com/tvvFJAhyiB— Detraveon Brown 4️⃣ (@d1brown_) February 6, 2020
After appearing to sign with Ole Miss on Wednesday, Brown issued a statement Thursday morning clearing up the confusion.
‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/FDzZlDvY17— Detraveon Brown 4️⃣ (@d1brown_) February 6, 2020
Detraveon is a three-star recruit according to 247Sports.