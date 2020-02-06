BLANCHARD, La. - North Texas announced Thursday they signed Northwood wide receiver Detraveon Brown to their 2020 class of recruits.

Brown issued a tweet earlier that day announcing his commitment.

After appearing to sign with Ole Miss on Wednesday, Brown issued a statement Thursday morning clearing up the confusion.

Detraveon is a three-star recruit according to 247Sports.

0
1
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments