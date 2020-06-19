BLANCHARD, La. - High schools in the ArkLaTex are able to hold limited workouts as long as they meet standards set by their respective governing bodies.
In Louisiana, Northwood is among several schools using that opportunity.
The Falcons come into 2020 under the leadership of first year head coach Austin Brown as he tries to establish his brand of football in Blanchard.
Louisiana and the LHSAA are under Phase Two of the state's plan for reopening and Brown says he's keeping a close eye on updates.
"We're going to continue doing what we're doing right now. We've broken up into small 25 person pods. Moving into Phase Three, it'll kind of get back to normal. It'll be 50 people can be joined together at once," Brown explains.
"Caddo Parish has not allowed us to have freshmen at workouts so we'll actually get our freshmen in these workouts starting June 29, but the main thing is keep the players safe and sanitized and six keep feet way and that's our plan there is make sure we follow those guidelines so that so that we can have Friday night football."
To see the LHSAA guidlines click on this link.