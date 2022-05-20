BLANCHARD, La. - "It's hard not to smile and feel better about life when you meet Double D."
If you’ve been around Northwood, you know about DeAndre Duncan. Double D, as he likes to be called, says he’s ready for graduation.
"Exciting. It might be a little nervousness, but I don't get nervous that much," Duncan explains
Some of our viewers may remember that Double D scored a touchdown for the Falcons in 2019 and he says while the nerves were there for that moment, it’s a great memory.
"Running, I was almost out of breath, but I was holding my breath for a minute."
Falcons assistant coach Mike Bogan shares a close bond with DeAndre and recalls what it was like to see him score.
"It was kind of neat because Luke, my son, was the quarterback at that time and him and Luke hung out together on lunch break and stuff so it was a big deal for Double D," Bogan says.
Something else that’s a big deal is wrestling, specifically WWE Superstar John Cena.
When Cena's theme music is played, Double D can recite it word-for-word.
"I be rapping it," he says.
When asked what he would tell someone about Cena that hasn't seen him in the ring, Duncan says, "He's a great wrestler, he raps good and he does that five knuckle shuffle real good."
Bogan adds, "You could tell real quickly that he was a John Cena fan."
The team used a picture of Cena for one of their play calls and Bogan says Double D loved it.
"We remembered we had it in the closet in there and so we went in there and got it that day and took it in the coaches office. He turns around and he sees this big poster of John Cena and he went crazy.
"He was almost coming to tears, how excited he was talking about John Cena," Bogan explains.
Head coach Austin Brown was able to get a cutout of Cena for Double D’s graduation gift. One day, DeAndre hopes to meet the real Cena in person.
"I would tell him that you're a great wrestler. That's what I would tell him."
Bogan says, "It would be something to see. It would probably be the best day of his life. I know he's a big time fan and there's no telling the reaction you'd get from Double D."
While he won’t be in the halls on a regular basis anymore, Bogan says DeAndre’s impact on the school will last for a long time.
"I've been teaching 23 years and I've never had a student have that kind of influence on people and me, in my class. I'm going to miss him."
As for Double D’s plans post-graduation?
"Getting a job, make some money. That's it."
Northwood is set to graduate their Class of 2022, May 25.