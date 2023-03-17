NATCHITOCHES, La. - Northwestern State was in contention for a Southland Conference title a season ago. Head coach Brad Laird said the goal this spring is to take the next step forward to finishing the job.
"Number one, attention to detail. As you look towards the end of the year we had two games, two opportunities to win the Southland Conference and we didn't get that done and as you go back and look, it's that attention to detail," Laird explained.
The Demons also have continuity on both sides of the ball with coordinators Beau Blair on offense and Weston Glaser on defense, giving Coach Laird confidence that the Demons can build on their success from 2022.
"Year-to-year, you're going to make tweaks and changes and our guys have done that, but just the consistency with what they bring day-in and day-out.
"We've got four new coaches and it's been fun to watch those guys gel with our other coaches and our players. It's really been a great fit. I'm going to tell you, the staff has done a great job and our players have bought in to the new coaches and the coaches that have been here," Laird added.
With 12 practices to go, the energy is high right now and Laird said he believes this team can continue pushing that forward.