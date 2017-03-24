Northwestern State is taking it easy next week as the players enjoy spring break, but Thursday it was a full go for the Demons as they completed their tenth practice of the spring.
NSU scrimmaged for the second time during this session and the quarterbacks made plays at several points, but overall it was a win for the defense.
Consistency at that position has been a trouble spot for the program in recent years and senior J.D. Almond said the key is trying to find the right person for the job while remaining competitive.
"I like the competitiveness. I think it brings out the best in all of us. I mean we kind of have to. At the end of the day we're on the same team and we've got to help each other out to do what's best for the team and I think that's what's most important," Almond explained.
Head coach Jay Thomas said, "we've got some new things that have gone in, some new wrinkles into the offense to go along with what we've been doing in the past and they've done a really good job of doing that. It's going to remain competitive. Every day you see one of them step up and make a play that you go 'wow, that's pretty good' and it's just going to be consistency and those type of things that we're looking for."
Of the three quarterbacks on the roster Almond is the only one that's seen playing time in regular season games.