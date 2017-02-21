Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR POOR DRAINAGE AREAS FOR... SOUTHWESTERN BOSSIER PARISH IN NORTHWESTERN LOUISIANA... SOUTHWESTERN CADDO PARISH IN NORTHWESTERN LOUISIANA... * UNTIL 700 AM CDT. * AT 501 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING. OVERFLOWING POOR DRAINAGE AREAS WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. BETWEEN 1 AND 3 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN WITH AN ADDITIONAL INCH OF RAINFALL POSSIBLE THROUGH 7 AM. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... SHREVEPORT, BOSSIER CITY, GREENWOOD, BLANCHARD, CROSS LAKE, FORBING, BETHANY AND ROBSON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS, AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. &&