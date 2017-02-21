Most of us don't think twice when we see a huge slam dunk or a buzzer beating shot. For NSU's Trey McCrory, it takes a little more effort.
The Demons graduate manager is legally blind, but he hasn't let his disability get in the way of being a part of the team. He's even up for one of the most prestigious awards in college basketball, as one of 10 finalists for the U.S. Basketball Writers' Most Courageous award.
"I got a lot of responsibilities honestly. I think the easiest part of my day is whenever it's gametime because the only time I really have to work is during that time out so other than that it's a busy day," said McCrory.
Trey McCrory's duties as a graduate manager are typical, from setting up gear for practice to making sure meals are squared away on the road.
"Five, six years ago I never would have dreamed doing, well I dreamed of it, but I never thought I would have the opportunity, but the door opened and it's been an awesome experience," explained McCrory.
What isn't typical is the challenge the Northwestern State student overcomes every day.
"I can see, but I can only see really five feet, but the last two years I've been diagnosed with glaucoma and my vision has been kind of progressively decreased so I can still see, but it's not perfect," described McCrory.
In the face of this obstacle, Trey's presence on the sideline is something that's endearing for the Demons.
"He refuses to allow that, forces that challenge that he has everyday to keep him from doing a great job. He is an inspiration of his attitude of his work ethic and the things that he does," said NSU head coach Mike McConathy.
"Trey is just motivation for us everyday especially for me like I see that guy, he can barely see and he never lets that like, he never makes any excuses. He just does his job. We play around with him, he's just one us. He's family," added NSU senior Sabri Thompson.
Trey is in the final semester of grad school and like most students facing graduation the future is a little uncertain.
"I hope to be with the team after this year with a possible position, but if not I will still be a part of the Demon family not matter where I go," explained McCrory.
Whatever happens with the lifelong NSU supporter, his chance to be a part of his favorite team is a testament to what can be achieved.
"I've been doing this all my life, but I guess doing this with the program just shows that anybody, disability or not disability, you put your mind to it you can do it," said McCrory.