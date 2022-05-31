NATCHITOCHES, La. – The Northwestern State University women’s varsity 4+ rowing team placed fifth in the United States at the American Collegiate Rowing Association National Championships in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
According to the university, the team consisted of Victoria Dettinger of Rochester, Minnesota, Madison Szekely of Baton Rouge, Julia Laperouse of Lafayette, Kirsten Knobloch of Kenner and Emmett Nobles of Natchitoches (coxswain).
The top five included Lafayette College, Bowdoin College, the University of Colorado, Florida State University and Northwestern State University.
“It was super nerve-wracking,” said Nobles. “Only one of our boats has ever received a medal at nationals.”
To get to the grand final of the championships, Nobles says the team had to make the top 3 in their first head and then again in their semifinal.
“We finished with a 7:53, which was one of our goals so it was a really joyous moment,” said Nobles.