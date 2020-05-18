NATCHITOCHES, La. - While it's still to early to know if the country will have a full football schedule in the fall - let alone fans - it's never to early to think about what awaits in 2022 right?
That's when Northwestern State and Grambling State are set to play in Shreveport at Independence Stadium.
"To be able to play Grambling in Shreveport, I don't know if it gets much better than that and I'm selfish when I say that for several reasons: One is to be able to play in Shreveport, but two, Coach (Broderick) Fobbs. I've had the opportunity to work with Coach Fobbs for three years here at Northwestern State," NSU head coach Brad Laird explained in a Zoom press conference last week.
The programs split their matchups in 2017 and 2018 with the home team winning each time and the Tigers holding a three to two series lead.
Grambling has played in Shreveport several times over the years with their last trip to the city in 2016 against Alabama State.
Both head coaches spent time on staff together at NSU with Fobbs and Laird crossing paths from 2003 to 2005 and Laird said he looks forward to the chance to meet again on the gridiron.
"At the end of the day we're going to be able to walk to the 50-yard-line and hug next, and be able to move on. That's the thing you appreciate about what this game brings and the opportunities that we miss right now being apart is being able to see people. But that's a matchup that, it's great for us, I know it's going to be great for Grambling and great for the Shreveport area."
NSU beat Grambling 34-7 in 2018 and Grambling beat NSU 23-10 in 2017.