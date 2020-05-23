NATCHITOCHES, La. - Northwestern State falls under the NCAA guidelines for a June 1 return of limited workouts, but the Demons' brass is taking a cautious approach.
Athletics director Greg Burke told KTBS Sports they have some things in place for student-athletes that want to come back to workout, but June 1 might be too early to "just open up and get after it."
The Demons are scheduled to begin their 2020 football season Thursday September 3 at home against Incarnate Word and Burke says he wants that happen, but needs to make sure there isn't too much of a rush.
"I'm going to speak for us. We don't have that many student-athletes around and I think that, this is a personal opinion, that in some ways I mean I know society is to use a word, just pining for football season, pining for athletics to get back up and going and we understand that's a societal thing.
"But at the same time there's got to be a measure of caution, a measure of guarded movement on our part to make sure we do it right because you only get one chance to do this the right way."
