Northwestern State's Kendal Coleman is leaving Natchitoches for Baton Rouge as the sophomore center announced his transfer to LSU.
Thank you to all the coaches that recruited me and gave me an opportunity but with that being said I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at LSU💜💛 #gotigers pic.twitter.com/MA8WWN4jPg— Kendal Coleman (@Iamkcole_) March 28, 2022
As a sophomore, Coleman led the Demons in scoring with 15.4 points per game and averaged a double-double pulling in 10.1 rebounds as well.
Coleman earned first-team All-Southland honors, building off a great freshman season.
The former Captain Shreve Gator and Shreveport native started in every game this year for the Demons.