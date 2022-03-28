Kendal Coleman

Kendal Coleman. (Courtesy: ESPN+)

Northwestern State's Kendal Coleman is leaving Natchitoches for Baton Rouge as the sophomore center announced his transfer to LSU.

As a sophomore, Coleman led the Demons in scoring with 15.4 points per game and averaged a double-double pulling in 10.1 rebounds as well.

Coleman earned first-team All-Southland honors, building off a great freshman season.

The former Captain Shreve Gator and Shreveport native started in every game this year for the Demons.

