NEW ORLEANS - Drew Brees is locked in with the Saints for the next two seasons and if he completes that deal that would put him at 21 years in the league.
According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, whenever he decides to hang it up Brees has a spot waiting for him at NBC.
The report states that Brees is signing with the network over ESPN with the contract set to begin after Brees retires.
The two networks were in a bidding war for Brees' services with NBC winning that battle for the 41-year-old to potentially fill the shoes of Chris Collinsworth.
While a succession plan isn't set it stone the report states Brees is expected to start out as a game analyst for Notre Dame and be a studio analyst for Sunday Night Football.