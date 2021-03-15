RUSTON, La. – Due to COVID-19 concerns within the Ole Miss baseball program, the Rebels have canceled Wednesday's second game of the two-game series set for J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.
The two teams will still play the first game of the series set for Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Louisiana Tech is coming off a 2-0 upset victory over No. 1 ranked Arkansas Sunday. Ole Miss enters the Tuesday tilt ranked No. 4 in the nation in the most recent polls.
Fans are reminded that no single-game tickets will be sold for the game as Louisiana Tech has already reached its capacity due to state restrictions.