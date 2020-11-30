BATON ROUGE, La. - Terrace Marshall's decision to opt out before the end of his junior year came as a surprise to some especially with the wide receiver leading a players-only meeting about finishing the season the best way they can before the Arkansas game two weeks ago.
Head coach Ed Orgeron says the Parkway product had a 'change of heart' since then, but at the time of his speech he meant what he said.
Orgeron adds that he thinks this was strictly a business decision and supports Marshall's choice and recalled their conversation about his departure.
"Terrace did come talk to me yesterday morning like a man. Terrace and I have a great relationship. I played with his uncle Joe Delaney (at Northwestern State) and he and I talk about Joe all the time.
"So it was a little different between a player and a coach, between me and Terrace. It's almost like family. So he came talk to me like a man. He explained his decision. I respected his decision."
Marshall is tied fourth all-time in school history with Ja'Marr Chase for receiving touchdowns with 23.