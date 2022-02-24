Several teams hit the hardwood Thursday evening hoping to book their spots in Hammond for Marsh Madness.
Quarterfinals results are below:
5A
(2) Parkway 82, (10) Northshore 41
(4) Ponchatoula 64, (5) Ruston 46
(3) Lafayette 65, (11) Southwood 42
4A
(5) Huntington 69, (4) South Lafourche 42
3A
(3) Albany 62, (6) Mansfield 54
2A
(7) Rosepine 51, (2) Lakeview 48
1A
(1) Northwood-Lena 53, (9) Homer 23
(4) Merryville 49, (5) Arcadia 46
B
(3) Florien 61, (6) Holden 51
C
(3) Summerfield 45, (6) Reeves 42