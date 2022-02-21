Ronnie Coker has done a ton for baseball in this area winning state titles at two schools.
One of those was at Captain Shreve, but the first came at Parkway.
The Panthers legend was recognized Monday evening with the baseball field being named in his honor.
Family, friends and former players were on hand to witness the occasion as Coker also received the key to the city from Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler.
Coker recently overcame a battle with stage four colon cancer that spread to other parts of his body and says he wants others to take away this message.
"Enjoy every minute because it says in James 4:14 that you're not promised tomorrow. Life it but a vapor or a mist, but enjoy every day," Coker said. "Win every day. Treat every day like it's your first day where you're excited and then live it like it's your last day.
"Like hey, today's your last day. No regrets. Make sure you love people. Make sure you take care of people. Make sure you serve people and put other people's interest before your own and that's the true joy of life," Coker added.
Coker won a state title at Parkway in 1998 and at Captain Shreve in 2006.
He also had his no. 23 jersey retired, which he wore as head coach from 1989-2001.