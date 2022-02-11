BOSSIER CITY, La. - The second season starts now for the Parkway Lady Panthers as they finish district play undefeated capturing their first district title since the '09-'10 season.
"That was the first goal of the year to become district champs," head coach Gloria Williams said. "So we're excited about accomplishing that and we're just looking forward to the playoffs and keeping this winning streak going."
Parkway is on a 17-game winning streak following their 76-21 victory against C.E. Byrd. The Lady Panthers' star player is the number one ranked junior in the country in Mikaylah Williams and she's just focused on team goals as they begin the elimination round.
"It's up there you know, we're just grateful to practice and play even with the Covid stuff and finally getting to put out the product we put out... It's a new season. 0-0, so we're ready to lock in and play."
Coach Williams added, "She's that unselfish player. She's going to hit her teammates if they're wide open so she looks for that. If she's open she'll take the shot. If she's not, she sees somebody that's a little bit closer that can get a better shot so I call it padding your stats. You're going to get that assist on or you're going to get a made bucket. So, pick your poison."
Parkway ends the regular season 28-1 with a 14-0 record in District 1-5A.