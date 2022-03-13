SHREVEPORT, La. - It was a big weekend for local high school anglers on Caddo Lake and one team from Parkway High School made history.
109 teams from across Louisiana competed for the Bass Federation State Championship on Caddo Lake. In the end, all five of the top five teams were from northwest Louisiana, and seven of the top ten.
To top it off, the winning team of Alexis Virgilitto and Taylor Bacot representing Parkway High School became the first girls team to claim the top spot with 30.03 pounds.
Once again, congratulations to the first girls team to claim the TBF State Championship in Louisiana and to all the north Louisiana high school fishing league teams.