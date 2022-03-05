Parkway

HAMMOND, La. - Parkway made its first trip to the LHSAA 5A championship in girls basketball and lost in dramatic fashion to Ponchatoula in double-overtime, 80-79.

Mikaylah Williams gave the Lady Panthers a 79-78 lead after a three-pointer with 24 seconds left.

On the ensuing possession, Ponchatoula's Jaylee Womack responded with a bucket with 14 seconds remaining to put the Green Wave in front 80-79.

Williams' next attempt with five seconds on the clock came up short and Ponchatoula was able to secure the rebound and drain out the clock.

