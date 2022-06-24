BOSSIER CITY, La. - Mikaylah Williams, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023 for women's basketball has committed to play at LSU.
The Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year made the announcement via The Players' Tribune on social media Friday.
Grateful for the process and excited to announce where I will be playing college basketball! @playerstribune pic.twitter.com/eWRqa6R7YU— Mikaylah Williams (@mkwill12_) June 24, 2022
The soon to be Parkway senior helped lead the Lady Panthers to their first appearance in the LHSAA 5A title game this past season.