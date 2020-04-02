BATON ROUGE, La. - In a March 12 appearance on the Paul Finebaum show, LSU head coach Paul Mainieri found out the College World Series was canceled.
"I thought he was kidding, I did. At that time a lot of people thought 'why are they pulling the trigger on this thing so soon?' Obviously, they had a lot of information that the rest of us didn't and certainly they made the right decision," Mainieri stated.
The NCAA ruled this week that seniors won't count against program's scholarship limits, but for the incoming recruiting class it can create a log jam for what's already available.
"I'm not the only coach that's dealing with this. There's going to be a lot of coaches that are dealing with this situation," Mainieri said. "I'm hoping that maybe at least for a year they'll give us a little bit relief, let us have a couple of more scholarships, maybe a handful more spots added to our 27 scholarship guys and see if (scholarships) eventually it works its way out of the course of the next couple of years."
Mainieri said his two seniors, Matthew Beck and Aaron George, plan to return, but losing the 2020 season still stings.
"Listen, I'm 62 years old. I'm not going to coach forever. I'm on the backside of the mountain, so in a sense I lost a year as well. I don't know how much longer I'm going to coach and this was one season that I'm not going to get to have, so I can relate to how they feel because of my age."
Baseball is obviously a major factor in Mainieri's life, but with the world in the grips of a pandemic, he said one word keeps coming to mind.
"I think perspective is the most important word that we have to have right now. There's people losing their lives, there's people losing their fortunes, their retirements, they're losing their jobs. I mean there's a lot of things that are going on in the world right now that are a lot more important than college baseball and we all know that."
Mainieri added, "It's what we do and it's our livelihood and it's these youngsters one time in their life that they get to go through this period of time and so I'm not underplaying how much it impacts me or our staff or our players, but we have to keep it all in perspective."