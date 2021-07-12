HAUGHTON, La. -- Peyton Stovall knows his value. After he wasn’t picked in the first round the 2021 MLB Draft the Haughton product’s choice for the future became easier.
"I woke up this morning and the first thing that was on my mind was like, 'This decision is easy for me. I want to go play college baseball.'"
After a conversation with his parents Monday morning, Stovall informed his advisor of his intention to pull his name from draft consideration and looks forward to developing with the Razorbacks.
"They have been voted on by multiple teams unanimously, Arkansas, as the number one development program and staff and facilities in the entire SEC and in my opinion, the SEC is the best type of baseball that you can get and to know that I'm going to go in there as an 18-year-old kid and develop and potentially be even better than what my abilities are right now, I mean that's hard to pass up," Stovall says.
While the Arkansas signee was willing to go in the 2nd round and says he had looks from the Rangers, Pirates and Tigers, their offers didn’t meet the upside of what he could gain in Fayetteville.
"We set our number, we knew that it was going to be a high number that it was going to take quite a bit to buy me out of Arkansas just because the education there is important," he explains. "Playing at one of the best universities for baseball is awesome and just growing and being mature as a person, too, throughout college."
Stovall also gave up football in Haughton and says he needs to improve on multiple aspects of his game while in college, but is glad the draft process is behind him after making a life changing choice.
"A lot of people don't realize as an 18 year old kid how stressful stuff like this is and an 18-year-old making this decision is honestly like fantasy. It's tough to even wrap your head around... I mean it's been really tough, but I know it makes me better as a person and ultimately it's going to make me become a better man in the future."
Arkansas had several players drafted from their 2021 roster and are listed below:
Player - Team - Round (Pick)
Kevin Kopps RHP - San Diego Padres - 3rd round (99)
Christian Franklin OF - Chicago Cubs - 4th round (123)
Ryan Costeiu RHP - Los Angeles Angels - 7th round (201)
Casey Opitz C - Chicago Cubs - 8th round (244)
Patrick Wicklander LHP - Tampa Bay Rays - 8th round (251)
Lael Lockhart LHP - Los Angeles Dodgers - 9th round (282)