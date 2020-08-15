SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport native and current LSU golfer Philip Barbaree Jr. had his best showing at the U.S. Amateur this week reaching the quarterfinals.
Unfortunately, that's where his play ended, but he put a great show on the West Coast.
The C.E. Byrd grad returned home Saturday from Oregon where he competed with some of the best young talent from across the nation.
The course at Bandon Dunes was challenging with plenty of wind and Barbaree says it was a great experience to test how far he's come as player.
"Yeah I felt like I could make a run. I knew I was playing pretty well and the golf course suited me. When I got there I figured hopefully I could make a good run," Barbarbee explains. "You never really know with match play and the course conditions and the kinds of draws you get in stroke play, but it ended up working out and I'm just thankful I made it that far."
Barbaree now heads to Baton Rouge to complete his final year at LSU.