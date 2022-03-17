SHREVEPORT, LA. - The No. 4 LSUS Baseball team (24-2, 12-1) continued their winning ways on Thursday as they won the first of a three-game set against Southwest, 9-4, for their 13th straight win. With the win, the Pilots move to 24-2 on the season and 12-1 in Red River Athletic Conference play. The Mustangs fall to 19-6 on the season with the loss and 11-2 in conference play.
The Pilots wasted no time jumping out to a big lead over the Mustangs in game one of the series. After the Mustangs took a 1-0 lead in the top of second, the Pilots answered with seven runs in the bottom half to put them firmly in control of the game. Nathan Beyer doubled home the first two runs of the inning followed by another RBI double by Trevor Burkhart. Carlos Pineyro brought home two with a single followed by another RBI single by Julian Flores. The seventh run of the inning came across when Austin McNicholas scored on a wild pitch.
The Pilots then brought home two more runs in the fifth inning on an RBI single by Zyon Avery and a wild pitch that scored Jason Hogan. The Mustangs were able to get another run in the sixth and then two in the seventh, but Pilot pitching was able to close the door for a game one win.
Bobby Vath got the start and moved to 6-0 on the season after another solid start. He went six innings, gave up two runs, walked nobody, and struck out four. Lance Koch got the call in the seventh and struck out one en route to shutting down the Mustangs’ comeback attempt.
The Pilots will be back in action on Friday, March 18th as they close out the three-game series with the Mustangs with the final two games. Game two, which was postponed today in the fifth inning due to rain, will resume at noon. The series finale will begin immediately following game two.