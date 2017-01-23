Dak Prescott will enjoy his first Pro-Bowl experience at the end of the month, but the Haughton native tweeted out some words of advice for the guys attending the Senior Bowl. This time last year, no one really knew where Prescott would be drafted or who was interested in the Mississippi State grad. But he busted onto the scene at last year's Senior Bowl where he was named the game most valuable player.
Dak tweeted on Monday, "The Senior Bowl is this week. Don't take a meeting, practice rep, or walking through the lobby lightly. You're being evaluated."
And boy was dak being evaluated last year. The Cowboys coaching staff served as coaches for the game and got a first hand look at Dak. And we all know what happened this season for the former Buc.
Monday was check-in day at the 2017 Senior Bowl and it's the first opportunity for a lot of players to get one-on-one time with NFL personnel in an interview format that's designed to test their football knowledge. Some local names to watch are LSU's Tre'Davious White, Grambling State's Chadd Williams, and Louisiana Tech's Trent Taylor.
KTBS Sports caught up with Trent Monday as he hopes to catch the eye of a few professional franchises and says he received some advice from former Bulldogs that were in his shoes last year.
"They said just going through the whole interview process on days like this you're going to have people coming up and talking to you all day, all throughout the day so I mean it's something that, it's a process that you got to stay strong mentally. It's something that you got to continue to fight through and know that you're getting judged in every single thing that you do here. People are always watching you so it's something you always got to stay on your P's and Q's right now and I mean I'm looking forward to it. I'm loving it right now," explained Taylor.
Taylor is the lone Bulldog representing LA Tech this season.