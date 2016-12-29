Courtesy: LSU Athletics
The LSU football team moved forward with its preparation for the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl and opponent Louisville Cardinals with a helmets only practice on the Tigers' third day in Orlando Thursday.
Head Coach Ed Orgeron took the team through an early morning practice in preparation for the 10 a.m. CT kickoff. LSU and Louisville play on Saturday at Camping World Stadium. The game, which is the first-ever meeting between the teams in football, will be televised on ABC.
Following the practice, offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, senior defensive back Tre'Davious White, and senior center Ethan Pocic met with members of the media in an extended press conference.
It was the first time the media has been able to speak to Aranda and Ensminger in many months. The coordinators covered multiple topics including the transition to working under Orgeron and the plan to stopping Heisman winning quarterback Lamar Jackson.
"We went through a tough four games early in the season and then went through the transition," Ensminger said. "Coach O did a super job of preparing this team. We have spread the ball around and done what our quarterback can do. When our players walk off the field you can tell they are excited, and that makes me happy to see."
"You have to try to take away what he (Jackson) does best," Aranda said. "If you try to rush him where it's going to contain him then I think he's a fine enough passer to complete balls on you. If you try to rush him and be creative with your pressure then he can hurt you with his feet. We have to get everyone on the same page and get guys to buy into it. I think the month-long bowl preparation allows for that."
Pocic and White, two of the team's permanent team captains, wore their SEC Graduate patches for the press conference. Both players returned for their senior seasons to improve on the field and earn their degrees.
"I had different goals in mind as far as coming back," White said. "I had the opportunity to be the first in my family to graduate. I wanted to be an All-American, All-SEC, a Jim Thorpe Award finalist and win a national championship. I was able to do three of the four. I feel like for me coming back, I was able to become a complete player."
Following the press conference, the entire team participated in the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl Day for Kids alongside Louisville at Tinker Field. The players were paired with kids from local youth organizations. The groups ate lunch, danced and threw the football around.
"It's so great to come out here and give back to the community," offensive lineman Will Clapp said. "They showed us a good time, and I hope we were able to give them a good day out here."
After a break from the afternoon activities, the Tigers bussed to a local Best Buy to use their $305 gift card awarded by the bowl. The gift card was part of the total gift that also featured iSlide sandals, a video game and $25 gift card to Buffalo Wild Wings.
Friday will be a light day for the Tigers in Orlando. The team will participate in the Kickoff Luncheon and then a walk through at Camping World Stadium in the final preparation for Louisville.
Fans are encouraged to follow LSUfootball on Twitter at @LSUfootball and on Facebook at Facebook.com/LSUFootball to see behind the scenes photos and video of the Tigers' stay in Orlando.