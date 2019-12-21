ARLINGTON, Texas - Pleasant Grove took home another UIL 4A-II title, their second in three seasons.
The Hawks saw contributions from all areas of their team including the opening kickoff being return by senior KJ Hicks.
Senior quarterback Ben Harmon was roughed up in his final game in a Pleasant Grove uniform and teammate Landon Jackson - who's a high-profile recruit on the defensive line - said he's learned a thing or two from his QB.
"I mean I'm not going to lie at the beginning of the season I was a lot more selfish and like me, me, me. But then Ben, I like started really buying in and just worrying about the team and making sure, Ben's been a big role model to me my whole life growing up.
"I've always looked up to him because he's just that guy that's going to do all he can to win a game. Like you see today he was busting, 90 percent of players wouldn't continue to play after halftime the way he was and I mean he's a dog and I look up him. I want to be just like him."
Pleasant Grove beat Wimberley 35-21.