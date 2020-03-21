TEXARKANA, Texas - Several ArkLaTex programs are forced to stay away from their facilities due to the coronavirus pandemic.
One of those is Pleasant Grove, who consistently has one of the best baseball teams in the state. The Hawks played 13 games before the suspension in play kicked in affecting athletes like senior Jackson Cobb, who's committed to play at Arkansas.
He suffered a season-ending ACL injury playing football in 2019 and is one of several seniors that hoped to enjoy a full season. Baseball head coach Riley Fincher said the injury gave Cobb extra motivation.
"We've played 13 games, I think he's been in five of them. [He hit] four home runs, I think three doubles and just his confidence that he brings to the team and just to see him excited again, you know because something was taken away from him due to an injury.
"When he came back he was like a kid on Christmas. It was something that he didn't know how strong he was going to come back and be able to play and he was as locked in as anyone as I've ever seen at the high school level early in the season."
Fincher added, "It looks easy for him at the plate right now and so he was definitely starting to put together something that was going to be a very, very special season for him individually, but if you ask him, he just wants to be back out there and play with his teammates that he's grown up playing with since he was five years old."
The earliest UIL programs would be able to resume games and other activities is May 4, but that can be extended on the recommendation of health officials.