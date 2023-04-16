TATUM, Texas - A prayer service was held at Tatum High School for Braden Mims, Sunday.
He died in a tragic accident Friday that has shocked the community.
Tatum head coach and athletic director Whitney Keeling said, "I did talk to Ms. Yolanda, that's the mother, and [she's] obviously distraught. We had a good cry together yesterday morning. They're (the family) grieving obviously for sure. There's not answers that I can give to her, but what a great young man and a great family."
Mimbs was in his junior year at Tatum and was an Eagles football player that played running back and linebacker.