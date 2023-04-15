TATUM, Texas - A prayer service is set for Tatum football player Braden Mimbs at Tatum High School Sunday at 4:00 p.m.
Mimbs died tragically Friday.
Eagles football head coach and athletic director Whitney Keeling said in a social media post, "I’m so devastated this morning. Life is so precious. Hug your kids and tell them you love them. Hold them tight because you never know when it’s your last hug. I lost one of my sons last night. Not biological but anyone who plays for me is my son. I loved him like my own. Pray for my Tatum family just heart broken."
Mimbs wore No. 5 for the Eagles and played running back and linebacker this past season.