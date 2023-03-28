ARLINGTON, Texas - The Texas Rangers hosted the Kansas City Royals for two exhibition games at Globe Life Field to wrap up Spring Training.
The Texas Rangers signed four free agent pitchers this past off season including Monday night's starting pitcher, Nathan Evoldi.
The Texas native, Evoldi, pitched five innings and threw eighty pitches. He allowed four earned runs, two homeruns, and struck out six batters.
Ranger's manager, Bruce Bochy, still has confidence that Evoldi will be ready to have a successful season.
"Probably wasn't quite as sharp and this was his last start. He's ready. I have no concerns there, trust me, and I just love the way he attacks them and a couple of balls got him but overall I thought he pitched fine," Bochy said.
Evoldi says he has adjustments he wants to make, "I'm trying to use my slider a bit more, to me, its my fifth pitch. In certain times I'm going to go back to my strengths and what I feel the most comfortable with throwing but in certain situations I want to work on those secondary pitches."
In addition to signing Evoldi this year, the Texas Rangers signed it's biggest free agent, starting pitcher, Jacob deGrom.
deGrom is a two-time Cy Young winner and four-time all-star.
The signing of deGrom and the lineup has fans hopeful that this season will be a winning one.
Ranger fan Jacob Malter says, "Well since we got Jacob deGrom. I'm expecting our pitching to be very good this year. On the hitting side, we signed a couple of good free agents, so I have high expectations for the Rangers this year. I'm hoping to make it to the playoffs this year, maybe first a second round of the playoffs."
Former LSU Tiger and Baton Rouge native, Josh Smith, is fighting for a spot on the opening day roster with the Rangers. In Monday's exhibition game against the Royals he went 4-2 with two RBIs.
The Texas Rangers will host The Kansas City Royals for the last game of Spring Training Tuesday at 1:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field.
Opening day is Thursday. The Rangers will face the defending National League Champion, Philadelphia Phillies, for a three game home series. Jacob deGrom will be the Rangers opening day starting pitcher.