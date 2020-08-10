The Big Ten and Pac-12 have reportedly decided to cancel their 2020 football seasons and are set to announce the news Tuesday, the Bleacher Report has posted.
The article, which is quoting Dan Patrick, can be found here.
The ACC, Big 12 and SEC remain in a state of flux, and the SEC is attempting to save the 2020 season by inviting some schools to join the conference, the magazine reports.
While several notable players, including Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, have spoken out on their desire to play, they have done so while requesting several provisions given to professional players. Using the hashtag #WeWantToPlay on Twitter on Sunday night, Power Five conference players requested mandated health and safety protocols, that players maintain their eligibility and scholarships if they opt out, and the ability to form a players association, Bleacher Report writes.
The SEC's attempt to save its season seemingly comes down to whether it can convince ACC or Big 12 member schools to form a one-season coalition. If that's the case, those schools will likely have to make concessions to guarantee the safety of the players, which may change the landscape of college football, the magazine posted.