DALLAS - It's Super Bowl Sunday, but the Dallas Cowboys are never too far away from the discussion and according to sources for ESPN, quarterback Dak Prescott will play the 2020 season under the franchise tag.
The Haughton, La. product just wrapped up the final season of his four-year rookie deal that paid him a base salary of more than two million dollars.
ESPN's report states that both sides prefer to lock down a long term deal, but disagree on Prescott's value.
The two-time pro bowler is set to become a restricted free agent next month.
According to OverTheCap the projected franchise tag value for a QB in 2020 is more than 26 million dollars.