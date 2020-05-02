ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton is signing a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

Dalton returns to the state of Texas after playing in college at TCU from 2007-2010.

He was released by the Bengals earlier this week after spending his first nine seasons with the franchise from 2011-2019.

