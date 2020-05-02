ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton is signing a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
Former Bengals’ QB Andy Dalton is signing a one-year deal worth up to $7 million that includes $3 million guaranteed with the Dallas Cowboys, source tells ESPN. Dalton is returning to Texas.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 3, 2020
Dalton returns to the state of Texas after playing in college at TCU from 2007-2010.
He was released by the Bengals earlier this week after spending his first nine seasons with the franchise from 2011-2019.