Grambling State men's basketball has struggled in recent years, recording only 18 total wins between the 2011 and 2016 seasons. Although this past year, Shawn Walker led the Tigers to a 16-win campaign in his third season at the helm. But according to Walker, he's now out looking for a new job.
Walker wrote in a Facebook post that Grambling is not renewing his contract with the university. He added "just to make it clear nothing happened, saying I did nothing wrong, the decision was just made to go in a different direction."
We reached out to the GSU Sports Information Department and they told us the can neither confirm nor deny the status of Walker's coaching contract.