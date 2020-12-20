UPDATE: The Independence Bowl confirmed earlier reports that the 2020 game was cancelled.
December 20, 2020
SHREVEPORT, La. - Stadium's Brett McMurphy reports the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will not be played this year, but a source with the bowl says they're still working through different scenarios to find an opponent for Army.
The Black Knights accepted a bid to play in Shreveport in October, but with a number of teams from the Pac-12 opting out of playing in a bowl game that limits the options for the game.
It was set for December 26 at 6:00 p.m. at Independence Stadium.
The Indy Bowl has an alternating agreement with Conference USA and the American Athletic Conference, but those are for 2021 and 2022 respectively.
KTBS will update this story as more details become available.