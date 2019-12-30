Bob Diaco

Bob Diaco coaching Louisiana Tech in spring practice.

RUSTON, La. - Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel is reporting that Louisiana Tech defensive coordinator Bob Diaco is taking over the same position at Purdue.

This was Diaco's lone season in Ruston and it was a very successful short term stay.

The Bulldogs were third in Conference USA in scoring defense allowing 21.8 points per game and second overall in the conference in interceptions with 17.

It was a great final game as Louisiana Tech shut out Miami in the Walk On's Independence Bowl, the first shutout ever in that bowl's history.

Thamel also reports that offensive coordinator Todd Fitch is finalizing a deal to assume the same role at Vanderbilt.

Fitch has been the offensive coordinator for Louisiana Tech since 2016.

