BATON ROUGE, La. - With Governor John Bel Edwards beginning Phase One of the state reopening Friday, according to The Advocate the LHSAA will hold a conference call Wednesday to discuss their plans for the future.
While spring sports are canceled, it's reported that LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine and the rest of the committee will map out what's allowed and what's not allowed under Phase One of the governor's plan.
The LHSAA doesn't regulate any summer sports, but they can set guidelines on offseason workouts and other issues.