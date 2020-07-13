BATON ROUGE, La. - The LHSAA will not allow games for Fall and Winter sports for K-12 until Louisiana reaches Phase 4 of the state's reopening plan according to The Advocate.
LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine was consistent in his presentation to the House Education Committee on Monday, telling the group that the LHSAA never said it would cancel its sports seasons, The Advocate reports.
However, Bonine also reinforced two other important points: contact football practices and games cannot begin until Louisiana reaches Phase 4 of its reopening and flipping fall and spring seasons has been discussed but is not the LHSAA’s first option in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bonine was one of several speakers who appeared before the House committee. Cade Brumley, Louisiana’s new Superintendent of Education and Sandy Holloway, the president of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, addressed plans for the opening of schools.
When asked about spectators and fall sports, Bonine said those decisions would be made in cooperation with individual school districts, according to The Advocate.