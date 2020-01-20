BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond has agreed to a three-year extension with the school according to Rivals.
Raymond's contract with LSU was set to expire in March and apparently turned down an offer from Texas A&M over the weekend.
The New Iberia native recruited and coached some of the biggest names to come through Baton Rouge like Shreveport native and NFL All-Pro Tre'Davious White.
Fellow Shreveporter Greedy Williams is on that list along with Jamal Adams and the Honey Badger Tyrann Mathieu, which has earned LSU the moniker of "DBU."
Raymond has been the DB coach since 2012.