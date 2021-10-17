BATON ROUGE - Ed Orgeron will no longer be the head coach of LSU after the 2021 season according to a report from Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.
#LSU and Ed Orgeron have reached a separation agreement: He will not return in 2022 but expected to complete this season, sources tell @SINow.Negotiations began last week before UF win.It’s unprecedented in the sport - coach & school divorcing 21 months after winning it all.— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 17, 2021
LSU is 4-3 this season after their 49-42 win at home against then No. 20 ranked Florida on Saturday.