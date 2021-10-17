Ed Orgeron

Ed Orgeron holds up the 2019 CFP National Championship trophy.

BATON ROUGE - Ed Orgeron will no longer be the head coach of LSU after the 2021 season according to a report from Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger. 

LSU is 4-3 this season after their 49-42 win at home against then No. 20 ranked Florida on Saturday.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you



Load comments