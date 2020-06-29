Ruston

RUSTON, La. - According to a report from KNOE in Monroe, Ruston football has shut down summer workouts until July 13 due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program.

This is the second known positive test for a school in our area joining North Webster who has shut down their workouts until July 6.

Ruston like other LHSAA programs began limited workouts June 8.

