RUSTON, La. - According to a report from KNOE in Monroe, Ruston football has shut down summer workouts until July 13 due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program.
This is the second known positive test for a school in our area joining North Webster who has shut down their workouts until July 6.
Ruston like other LHSAA programs began limited workouts June 8.