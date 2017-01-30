Little by little, the Saints are chipping away at their coaching vacancies. Reports came out Monday that New Orleans has hired former 49ers head coach Mike Nolan as their new linebackers coach.
But that's only one name is a long list of hired the Saints expect to make this offseason, after firing linebackers coaches Joe Vitt and James Willis, special teams coaches Greg MacMahon and Stan Kwan, and defensive line coach Bill Johnson earlier this month.
Saints general manager Mickey Loomis addressed the letting go of those coaches at the senior bowl last week.
"It's guys that have been with us a long time. Joe Vitt and I were together in Seattle 30 years ago. It's hard because they're good coaches and great people. They've done a great job for us. We've won a lot of games wiht those guys so it's very difficult. Again, it was something we did and we felt it was the right thing for our team," said Loomis.
The Saints still have multiple positions to fill on their coaching staff. Plus, they added a new wide receivers coach to that list Monday when John Morton took the Jets offensive coordinator position.