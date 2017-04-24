After a decade of playing for the Minnesota Vikings, running back Adrian Peterson may be moving to the Big Easy. The former NFL MVP is reportedly in negotiations with the New Orleans Saints.
According to ESPN, the two sides talked over the weekend, but a deal hasn't been reached yet. The 32-year-old became a free agent this offseason when the Vikings decided not to pick up his $18 million option.
The Saints were looking for some running back depth after they didn't re-sign their number two back Tim Hightower and he signed with the 49ers last week. Peterson only played in four games last season and finished with 72 yards on 37 carries. If he does sign with the Saints, he'll start the regular season against his former team, the Vikings, in week one.