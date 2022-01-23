Saints players have a lot of time on their hands since they didn't make the postseason.
If a report by NFL network's Ian Rapoport is true, head coach Sean Payton might be taking an extended vacation from the league.
The report states that Payton has not committed to return to the Saints for the 2022 season and is considering taking a year off.
Rapoport says that it would likely be a mini-retirement to recharge his batteries after a challenging season.
If Payton does not come back to the Saints this upcoming season, his return to the sidelines would likely come with a different organization.