NEW ORLEANS, La - According to multiple ESPN reporters, the New Orleans Saints will sign WR Emmanuel Sanders to a two-year deal.
Text from WR Emmanuel Sanders to me: "Still got to take a physical but it's a done deal." #Saints #NFCSouth is a monster. #LoadingUp— ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 21, 2020
Former 49ers’ WR Emmanuel Sanders reached agreement on a two-year, $16 milloon deal with worth up to $19 million the New Orleans Saints, per source. https://t.co/01akLF17C3— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2020
Sanders spent the 2019 season with the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers finishing with 66 catches for 869 yards and five touchdowns.