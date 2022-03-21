RUSTON, La. - After seven seasons, Eric Konkol's time with Louisiana Tech appears to be over as several reports say he's taking over the head coaching role at Tulsa.
Sources: Tulsa has officially hired Louisiana Tech's Eric Konkol as its next basketball coach.Press Conference is expected in the next few days. https://t.co/Xoa2rBS4ad— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 21, 2022
Konkol joined the Bulldogs in 2015 and never had a losing season.
He reached the 20-win mark every year except for once in the 2017-2018 campaign.
While the Bulldogs were consistent winners in Conference USA including a regular season championship in 2020-21, they never made the NCAA Tournament.
Their best postseason finish was third place in the NIT a season ago.
LA Tech ended the 2021-22 season with a 24-10 record losing to UAB in the C-USA tournament finals.