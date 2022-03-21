Eric Konkol

Eric Konkol leading a team huddle.

RUSTON, La. - After seven seasons, Eric Konkol's time with Louisiana Tech appears to be over as several reports say he's taking over the head coaching role at Tulsa.

Konkol joined the Bulldogs in 2015 and never had a losing season.

He reached the 20-win mark every year except for once in the 2017-2018 campaign.

While the Bulldogs were consistent winners in Conference USA including a regular season championship in 2020-21, they never made the NCAA Tournament.

Their best postseason finish was third place in the NIT a season ago.

LA Tech ended the 2021-22 season with a 24-10 record losing to UAB in the C-USA tournament finals.

