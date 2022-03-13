Since a Houston grand jury declined to bring criminal charges against Deshaun Watson for his conduct with massage therapists, NFL franchises have flooded the Texans with phone calls to try and trade for the quarterback.
Reportedly, one of those teams are the New Orleans Saints.
Details came out Sunday that owner Gayle Benson gave the front office the go-ahead to pursue a deal for the five-year pro.
Other teams that are reportedly going after Watson are the Panthers, Browns, Seahawks, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Eagles and Vikings.
While Watson isn't facing criminal charges, there's still the threat of a civil case brought by 22 women who accused him of sexual assault and harassment during massage therapy appointments.