Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston (left) comes in vs. Tampa Bay in the NFC Divisional Round. (Courtesy: NFL/FOX)

NEW ORLEANS -- With Drew Brees retiring and moving onto NBC Sports, the Saints have reportedly re-signed QB Jameis Winston to a one-year deal worth $12 million.

Winston saw limited action last season and is expected to compete with Taysom Hill for the starting role.

