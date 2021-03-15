NEW ORLEANS -- With Drew Brees retiring and moving onto NBC Sports, the Saints have reportedly re-signed QB Jameis Winston to a one-year deal worth $12 million.
Breaking NFL Free Agency news: Free agent QB Jameis Winston has agreed to a deal to re-sign with the New Orleans Saints, per sources.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 16, 2021
Jameis Winston reached agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $12 million with the Saints, per league source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021
Winston saw limited action last season and is expected to compete with Taysom Hill for the starting role.