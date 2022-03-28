According to various reports the New Orleans Saints have retained the services of wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith by re-signing him to a two-year deal worth $6 million.
Smith has been with New Orleans since the team selected him in the third round of 2018 NFL Draft. While he's been productive at times, he's missed multiple games due to injury over his four-year career.
The former UCF receiver played in eleven of 17 contests in the 2021 season finishing with 32 catches for nearly 400 yards and three touchdowns.